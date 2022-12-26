5 times pro-life advocates overcame adversity on campus in 2022

Even at religiously affiliated institutions, pro-life students fight to have their voices heard peacefully.

Below are five times in 2022 that pro-life advocates overcame adversity on college campuses.





5. Students support pro-life Michigan football coach

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor coach Jim Harbaugh made several pro-life statements as a guest speaker at a pro-life event on July 17. Harbaugh told those in attendance: “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me.”

Harbaugh then quoted the Book of Jeremiah, stating, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”





4. EXCLUSIVE: Pro-life students rallied against abortion during VP Kamala Harris’ speech

Pro-life students at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) rallied against abortion during Vice President Kamala Harris’ pro-abortion campus speech Wednesday afternoon.

Marcelina Halas, a CCSU student, told Campus Reform the protest was staged against abortion, not the Vice President’s appearance. “The issue is larger than [Harris],” Halas said. “It’s about the fundamental right to life, which should never be something that’s controversial.”





3. Catholic university unveils plans for ‘pro-life’ medical school

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas revealed plans for a medical school designed to protect the sanctity of life and the moral convictions of its medical students.

The Catholic liberal arts college is partnering with Catholic Healthcare International (CHI) to create the Saint Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, School of Osteopathic Medicine which will be located on Benedictine’s campus. The medical school will be a separate institution from the college but it was important to the committee responsible for creating the school that it be located on an “authentically Catholic college campus.”





2. WATCH: Pro-life student speaks out against funding Plan B on campus

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with College of William & Mary student and Tribe for Life president Skyler Culbertson about a recent student government decision to subsidize Plan B on campus.

Culbertson, who spoke out against the student government's Subsidizing Sexual Health Resources Act, warned the money could fund abortions. "So many people don't realize that Plan B has the ability to be an abortifacient," she told Campus Reform. "I think that's something we need to make students aware of."





1. WATCH: Pro-life women celebrate end of Roe v. Wade

After the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision dropped, pro-life activists erupted in overwhelming cheer outside the Supreme Court. Campus Reform covered their reaction on the ground as the opinion became public.

"We're prepared to help all students and people in our community on campus who find themselves in pregnancies that they're unprepared for," a University of Notre Dame student said, "and in a lot of the states they're not gonna have access to abortion, but that doesn't mean that they're not gonna be able to live the dreams that they want to live and be the amazing mothers and parents, or even give the gift of adoption to someone."