5 times leftists used drag to promote transgender ideology on campus

5. EXCLUSIVE: Methodist university displays student drag queen's photo of himself as 'gay' Jesus

A photograph featuring Jesus Christ as a gay man was featured at Emory University's Senior Capstone Showcase.

The photo was a self-portrait by Emory graduate Tommy Greenler, who in the accompanying text raised speculations about Jesus' sexuality by asking, "Why did he spend much of his adult life living with 12 male admirers? Why was John the only disciple present at the Crucifixion, when many gospels confirmed that Jesus loved him in a special way?"





4. LGBTQ Center encouraged students to perform drag at the 'Rainbow Gala'

The LGBT Center at Case Western Reserve teamed up with the Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math club at Case Western Reserve University to host a “Rainbow Gala.” The event was described as a "night of prom festivities & drag performances." Students at the Ohio university were given the opportunity to perform in the drag show and were equipped with training.

A "drag workshop" was previously hosted by the coordinating organizations on Apr. 2 and featured the two drag queens performing at the gala. The workshop was promoted through a joint Instagram post and confirmed that no experience is necessary to perform.





3. Ohio University hosts drag show for Welcome Week

This year’s annual Welcome Week celebration at Ohio University included a performance from drag queen ‘Silky Nutmeg Ganache.’

According to the event description, the show featured "local drag entertainers Kazma Knights and Gretta Goodbottm, and Jada Fenix-Lorez," and will conclude with "a photo opportunity." The Welcome Week performance comes as the number of schools across the country hosting drag shows has increased.





2. WATCH: University drag show with fake baby even offended this pro-choice LGBTQIA+ ally

Campus Reform obtained an official University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Instagram story that features a drag queen dancing with a baby doll attached to an 'umbilical cord' underneath his dress at a school event.

In the May 14 video, the performer held a baby doll in the air that was attached to a string tied up to his skirt. The performer then used the prop as a puppet and danced across the stage. "The #UWMDragShow drag show has begun," the text read on the story.





1. University hosts 'Drag Queen Story Hour' for 2-year-olds

Oklahoma State University hosted "Drag Queen Story Hour" geared towards small children as young as two years old, just days after hosting its annual Dragonfly Drag Show. As part of the school’s Pride 2022 campaign, two local drag queens read books “highlighting inclusion and acceptance” to the children and led “come-and-go craft” activities.

The Pride 2022 webpage states that “activities are geared towards ages 2-8, but all ages are welcome to join in on the fun,” however the flyer advertising the Apr. 9 Drag Queen Story Hour notes the target audience included children “ages 2-10.”