WATCH: Tuition for illegal immigrants, Ben Sasse nomination, Plan B

No results

Emily Sturge '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Friday, December 9, 2022 10:00 PM


On this week's episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge discusses a student government resolution at the University of Florida (UF) that proposed Plan B be available through outdoor vending machines on campus.

The week's top story features an email sent by the student government at Duke University that claimed Thanksgiving celebrates “theft” and “destruction.”

The email urged students to focus on the “genocidal” history of Thanksgiving as they left campus for the break. 

Campus Reform Correspondent Haika Mrema joined Campus Countdown to discuss University of Florida students’ failure to impeach the student body president who voted to confirm Republican Senator Ben Sasse.

Sturge also breaks down the proposition in Arizona to offer illegal immigrants in-state tuition.

Watch the full video above. 

Follow @realemilysturge on Twitter. 

Staff image

