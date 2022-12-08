WATCH: PROF. JENKINS: There's no right to not be offended

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow and Professor of English at Georgia State University - Perimeter College Rob Jenkins appeared on The National Desk, where he discussed his latest op-ed, “Students have no right not to be offended.”

In light of leftist students at Cornell University, who protested Ann Coulter’s speech in early November, which Campus Reform previously reported, Jenkins argued that protests to shut down speeches are alarming.

Jenkins told the National Desk, “I think we’re doing these students a disservice by allowing them to believe that they somehow have this right not to be offended.”

National Desk referred to a study by Heterodox Academy, which found that “63% of students agreed that the climate on their campus prevents people from saying things that they believe.”

By canceling Ann Coulter, students are missing out on the biggest part of their education, the National Desk summarized.

“[Learn] to accept ideas other than your own,” Jenkins concluded.

Watch the full video above.