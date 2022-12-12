Opinion
Campus Profile: University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) is a public university in Fairbanks. Around 5,850 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Joshua McHoes '23 | Alaska Campus Correspondent
Monday, December 12, 2022 9:00 PM

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Gender & Sexuality Alliance

    Students for Reproductive Justice at UAF

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UAF is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of Alaska System Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 87.32% of UA System employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 12.68% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

UAF has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

 

Department of Equity and Compliance: Anti-harassment Statement

Title IX - Sex & Gender Equity: Sexual harassment, sex discrimination and Title IX

Housing Handbook: General Policies and Procedures- Doors and Room/Apartment Exterior

Regents' Policy: Chapter 09.02 - Student Rights and Responsibilities - Student Code of Conduct

Acceptable Use of Online Resources


Bias Reporting System

UAF does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

UAF is requiring some students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Alaska Fairbanks:

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-abortion students accuse pro-life club of ‘endangering’ pregnant women

On Tuesday, three pro-abortion students interrupted a Students for Life meeting at the University of Alaska- Fairbanks to accuse the chapter of “endangering others”, a video obtained by Campus Reform shows.

