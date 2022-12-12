Campus Profile: University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) is a public university in Fairbanks. Around 5,850 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
Gender & Sexuality Alliance
Students for Reproductive Justice at UAF
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
UAF is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on University of Alaska System Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 87.32% of UA System employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 12.68% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
UAF has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Department of Equity and Compliance: Anti-harassment Statement
Title IX - Sex & Gender Equity: Sexual harassment, sex discrimination and Title IX
Housing Handbook: General Policies and Procedures- Doors and Room/Apartment Exterior
Regents' Policy: Chapter 09.02 - Student Rights and Responsibilities - Student Code of Conduct
Acceptable Use of Online Resources
Bias Reporting System:
UAF does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
UAF is requiring some students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
