Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette) is a public university in Lafayette. Around 13,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Pro-life student allegedly attacked at Gettysburg College
By Georgia  Lucas '23
2
Florida International University Pride Center hosts LGBTQIA+ fashion show
By Melissa Da Gama  '23
3
University of Houston hosts anti-masculinity lecture
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
4
Stanford under investigation for bias against men
By Haika  Mrema '24
5
Gender identity will become more ‘mainstream’ thanks to gender clinics, Stanford profes…
By Logan Dubil  '23
6
Obama education secretary John King to serve as next SUNY chancellor
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
Deven Kemnitz '25 | Louisiana Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, December 13, 2022 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette) is a public university in Lafayette. Around 13,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

     

 

Conservative Organizations:

    (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Giving Love, Acceptance, Safety and Support

    Students for the Advancement of Women

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UL Lafayette is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of Louisiana Lafeyette Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90% of UL Lafayette employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 8.4% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

UL Lafayette has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, “A red light university has at least one policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


 On-Campus Living Handbook: Hallway and Door Decorations

On-Campus Living Handbook: Disruptive Activity

Code of Student Conduct: Disruptive Behavior

Code of Student Conduct: Hostile Environment Harassment

UL LAFAYETTE COMPUTER & NETWORK POLICY

Sexual Harassment and Other Prohibited Sexual Conduct Policy

Code of Student Conduct: Obscenity


Bias Reporting System

UL Lafayette does not operate a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

UL Lafayette is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students and some employees.

 

 


Stories by Campus Reform about University of Louisiana Lafayette:

UL Lafayette admits it shouldn't 'shield' students from 'offensive' ideas

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recently changed its campus free speech policy, preventing the school from regulating students who use speech protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. 



Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this