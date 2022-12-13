Campus Profile: University of Louisiana at Lafayette
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette) is a public university in Lafayette. Around 13,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
Giving Love, Acceptance, Safety and Support
Students for the Advancement of Women
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
UL Lafayette is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on University of Louisiana Lafeyette Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 90% of UL Lafayette employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 8.4% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
UL Lafayette has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, “A red light university has at least one policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
On-Campus Living Handbook: Hallway and Door Decorations
On-Campus Living Handbook: Disruptive Activity
Code of Student Conduct: Disruptive Behavior
Code of Student Conduct: Hostile Environment Harassment
UL LAFAYETTE COMPUTER & NETWORK POLICY
Sexual Harassment and Other Prohibited Sexual Conduct Policy
Code of Student Conduct: Obscenity
Bias Reporting System:
UL Lafayette does not operate a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
UL Lafayette is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students and some employees.
