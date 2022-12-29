5 times colleges enacted overbearing COVID-19 policies this year

While business as usual returned for many Americans following the COVID-19 pandemic, many colleges across America maintained strict vaccination and other requirements.

As 2022 comes to an end, here are five of the most overbearing COVID-19 policies on campus this year.

5. Michigan university fines students over $60k for COVID testing non-compliance

Western Michigan University reportedly fined students more than $60,000 for missing weekly COVID-19 tests. Since January 10, hundreds of students were fined as much as $100 for each missed test.

4. University mandates vaccines for students but not staff

In August, Susquehanna University released its fall 2022 COVID-19 policy stating that all students must be fully vaccinated prior to arriving on campus, while the staff were only "strongly encouraged” to get vaccinated and to“talk to [their] doctor about the benefits”.

The University allowed students to file for an exemption, though acceptance was not guaranteed, and required that exemptions be reapproved each academic year.

3. Yale tells students they cannot ‘eat at local restaurants,' citing COVID fears

Earlier this year, Yale students were put on “a campus-wide quarantine," forbidding them from eating at local restaurants, even outdoors. Students were only permitted to leave their residence to retrieve take-out or to test, according to the communication.

2. Fordham University bars students from drinking water...for health reasons

Fordham University in New York announced in January that “eating and drinking is prohibited in all classrooms and instructional places.” This included bringing a bottle of water to class or the library. The University also prohibited the sale of food or drinks at athletic competitions.

1. 'Stay the f*** away from me', Ferris State professor calls in-person students 'vectors of disease'

A tenured professor at Ferris State University in Michigan began a class earlier this year wearing a space helmet and a mask, proceeding to give a diatribe filled with profanity directed at students. He eventually called them “vectors of disease.”

Professor Mehler also admitted to assigning grades at random at the beginning of the term.