Campus Profile: Grossmont College
Grossmont College is a public community college in El Cajon, California. Around 18,241 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
Sexual Orientation Gender Identity Club
Student Fees:
Grossmont College students pay only around $44 in student fees per year.
Bias Reporting System:
Grossmont College does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
Grossmont is NOT requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.