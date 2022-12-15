Campus Profile: Grossmont College

Opinion
Sasha Reva '23 | California Campus Correspondent
Thursday, December 15, 2022 2:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Grossmont College is a public community college in El Cajon, California. Around 18,241 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

Conservative Organizations:

    (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

     Sexual Orientation Gender Identity Club

 

Student Fees:

Grossmont College students pay only around $44 in student fees per year.


 

Bias Reporting System

Grossmont College does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Grossmont is NOT requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

 

 

