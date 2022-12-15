JOB ALERT: Field Representative at Leadership Institute

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.





About the Position

The Leadership Institute is seeking Field Representatives for the Spring 2023 semester.

This position is for the Spring 2023 semester from Jan 9rd 2023 to May 5th 2023. All required training is paid and will begin in Washington, DC on January 9th 2023.

If selected for the LI Field Representative program, you will travel to college campuses within your assigned region through the end of the school year. At each college, you will organize, train, and inspire students to promote and defend conservative ideas and values on their campus.

LI Field Reps help students start conservative student organizations or publications on campus and provide them with the skills they need to help their groups succeed.

Field Reps will receive a company card for approved travel and business expenses and receive per diem and paid mileage.

Required Skills

Candidates for this position must have a knowledge and understanding of conservative philosophy with a dedication to grassroots activism and organization.

Candidates should also have strong interpersonal skills and should excel in both written and oral communication.

This position involves relocation and a great deal of travel. Candidates for this position must be willing to relocate anywhere in the continental United States for the 2022 Spring semester. Due to the travel requirements of this position, interested candidates must have the following items to be considered:

Valid U.S. driver’s license

Auto insurance

Automobile

Laptop computer

Cell phone

Willing to relocate





How to apply

About Leadership Institute

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media. The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups. Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute's unique college campus network has grown to more than 1,700 conservative campus groups and newspapers.

