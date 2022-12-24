Five times pro-life students were harassed at college campuses this year

At many institutions of higher education across the country, even those that are religiously affiliated, pro-life students fight to have their voices heard peacefully.

Below are five times in 2022 that pro-life advocates were harassed or silenced on their campuses.





5. Pro-abortion students write 'F**k dem Kids' in front of pro-life display

Students at Indiana University- Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) wrote “F**k dem Kids” in front of the Students for Life (SFLA) chapter’s "Abortion Is Not Right” display.

The students chalked other pro-abortion messages in front of the display and brought coat hangers painted to resemble blood.





4. EXCLUSIVE: Pro-abortion students accuse pro-life club of ‘endangering’ pregnant women

Three pro-abortion students interrupted a Students for Life meeting at the University of Alaska- Fairbanks to accuse the chapter of “endangering others”, a video obtained by Campus Reform shows.

“We just came here as advocates about the harm that comes to people because of what pro-lifers do,” one female protester said in the video. The girl also explained that while she did not intend to disrupt the meeting, she did not “feel the need” to explain her stance on abortion to the group.





3. Pro-life students told to 'kill themselves' during campus event

A pro-abortion student at the University of Missouri (Mizzou) told members of a Students for Life (SFLA) chapter to “kill themselves” during an activism event.

Additionally, pro-abortion students reportedly threw the chapter’s panels to the ground and turned an “Abortion Is Not Right” banner backwards. The students also threw recruitment material in the trash, SLFA reported. Mizzou police were called to settle the crowd.





2. Pro-abortion protesters harass pro-life activists

TFP Student Action volunteers were allegedly harassed while recently advocating for pro-life policies at George Mason University.

John Ritchie, Director of Student Activities at TPF, told Campus Reform that “it was an ugly situation” at the Fairfax, Virginia, university. “We never imagined that the peaceful effort to save innocent lives could illicit so much rage.”





1. Urine allegedly thrown at pro-life students as they rallied at a Virginia college

Urine was allegedly thrown at pro-life students as they rallied against abortion at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

According to Students for Life of America, a national pro-life organization that has chapters across over 1200 college campuses, the alleged cup of urine was thrown at the students as the organization kicked off their “Abortion is Not Right” tour.