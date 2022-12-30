5 Christian universities that adopted leftist ideology

Christian universities often face threats from leftists ideologues to abandon the basic principles of the faith. Campus Reform compiled a list of five times this year Christain universities succumbed to leftists' demands.





1. Christian university lets students register their preferred pronouns

Campus Reform reported that Emory University, a Christian university in Georgia, allowed students to enter their preferred pronouns on the university’s registration website.

The options included “Xie/Hir/Hirs” as well as “Ze/Zir/Zirs.”

“[T]he modification to OPUS is a welcome one — not only will it allow faculty to get to know their students better, but it will also create a more inclusive classroom,” a press release from Emory claimed.





2. Christian university caves to faculty members' dissent on Biblical view of sexual morality

Calvin University's Board of Trustees upheld a faculty member who opposed the school’s position on sexuality.

At the Christian school, a “Covenant for Faculty Members” called for faculty to abide by the precepts of the Christian Reformed Church, which includes the view that homosexuality goes “against God’s will.”

As a result of this objection, “the Board voted to accept the faculty’s conflicts with the covenant in hopes that the decision will ‘serve the university well in the future.’”





3. Baptist university establishes its first LGBTQ+ student group

Baylor University, a baptist university, allowed its first approved LGBTQ+ student group on campus in April.

The LGBTQ organization, dubbed Prism, formed a constitution that stated it is made for “creating a respectful space that embraces diverse sexual identities.”

The group, however, contradicts the school’s Statement on Human Sexuality, which reads “The University affirms the biblical understanding of sexuality as a gift from God.”

“Christian churches across the ages and around the world have affirmed purity in singleness and fidelity in marriage between a man and a woman as the biblical norm,” it went on to say.





4. 'Shame on LMU': Students react to tampons in men's restroom at Catholic university

Loyola Marymount University, a Catholic School in California, installed tampon dispensers in the men’s restrooms in March though the Catholic Church rejects the views of gender fluidity.

The California College Republicans (CCR) told Campus Reform, "We are disappointed in LMU for advancing woke gender ideology — not only for the fact that it is supposedly a private, traditional, Catholic university — but for the fact that encouraging these choices furthers mental health issues and can potentially lead to instances of rape.”

“Shame on LMU for putting students in physical and emotional danger and encouraging mental disorders," the statement went on to say.

CCR also posted a picture of the installation on Instagram, condemning the installment of the tampon dispensers.





5. EXCLUSIVE: Christian college administrator calls pro-life students ‘antagonizers'

An administrator at Campbell University barred pro-life students from counseling at off-campus abortion clinics, referring to the pro-lifers as 'antagonizing.'

Campbell is a Baptist Christain university, but its administrators seemingly support abortion.



