Campus Profile: University of Vermont

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Vermont (UVM) is a public university in Burlington. Around 11,326 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Network of Enlightened Women

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats

Diversity in Business

Planned Parenthood GenAction at UVM

Queer Student Union

UVM Progressives

Young Democratic Socialists of America

Student Fees:

UVM students pay $2,610 in student fees per year.

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UVM is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on University of Vermont Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 99.67% of UVM employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.33% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

UVM has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

Policy V. 5.24.4: Posting and Solicitation

Policy V.2.3.7: Alcohol, Cannabis and Other Drug Use - Students

Bias, Discrimination, & Harassment Incident Reporting Form

Policy V.4.30.1: Discrimination,Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct

Bias Reporting System:

UVM does operate a bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

UVM is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

Stories by Campus Reform about Old Dominion University University:

Department of Education probes University of Vermont for ignoring anti-Semitism

The Department of Education (DOEd) launched a Title VI probe into the University of Vermont (UVM) after the school allegedly ignored complaints about anti-Semitism.





Student tuition dollars were used by this university to host Sex Toy Bingo night

Student tuition dollars were used by the University of Vermont (UVM) to host Sex Toy Bingo night on December 2.

The UVM Program Board, who hosted the event, described it as "a fun, inclusive night of BINGO, question & answer with sexperts, sex toy prizes, condom giveaways, and more!"