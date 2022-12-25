Top 5 times conservatives sought to protect women’s sports this year

As Campus Reform has previously reported, leftist activists and political leaders have sought to allow biological men to compete in women’s sports. Lia Thomas, a biological man who won multiple college swimming matches against women, caused conservatives to take action to protect women’s sports.

Campus Reform compiled a list of this year’s top 5 times conservatives sought to protect women’s sports.





1. Concerned Women for America files Title IX complaint against UPenn over Lia Thomas

In March, Concerned Women for America (CWFA) filed a Title IX complaint against the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) after UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological man, won a national title at the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming Championship.

The complaint outlined the unfairness of allowing a biological male to compete against biological females in women’s sports. According to the complaint, allowing Thomas to compete on the women’s swim team has resulted in the displacement of female teammates.





2. Lia Thomas ineligible for Olympics after new FINA ruling on transgender athletes

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) voted in June to revoke eligibility for transgender athletes who wish to compete based on gender identity.

The new standards make it harder for biological men to compete in women's divisions by prohibiting biological male athletes from competing as women.

The measure passed with 71.5% approval from the FINA Member Federations. The association is an international governing body for the sport that affects Olympic events.





3. DOED delays Title IX changes again as conservative lawmakers protect women's sports

Campus Reform reported in May that conservative support to protect women's sports cause the Department of Education (DOED) to delay Title IX changes.

Additionally, eighteen states passed laws preventing biological men from competing in women's sports, including at the collegiate level.







4. Riley Gaines kicks off college speaking tour to save women’s sports

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines spoke at Georgetown University about her experience competing against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and the need to protect women’s sports.

Gaines competed against Thomas during the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship in March 2021.

The pair tied for 5th place and Gaines was forced to pose with the 6th place trophy following the race. “It was at this point that I realized not only were we being forced to compete against biological men, and change in a locker room with biological men, we as female athletes were being sidelined to biological men,” she said. “We’re being put on the backburner.”





5. From Rhode Island to Utah, these state lawmakers are introducing legislation to keep men out of women's sports

Following the national saga that surrounded the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships, more states jumped on the legislative bandwagon to enact laws that prevented men from competing in women's sports.

Campus Reform extensively reported on the impact biological men have had on women's sports.

More states are expected to pass laws that prevent biological men from competing in women's sports.