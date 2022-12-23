WATCH: Why conservative women are happier





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on Biden’s student debt forgiveness program, why conservative women are happier, and gender identity becoming more ‘mainstream.’

First, Sturge discusses millions of Americans mistakenly told they were approved for student loan debt forgiveness.

Then, Campus Reform Correspondent Courtney McClain joined the program to discuss a study that shows that conservative women are happier than liberal women.

University of Virginia Professor Brad Wilcox argued that “cultural differences between the two groups of women are key to explaining ideological gaps in life satisfaction, family life, and marital status.”

Sturge also discusses a Stanford professor’s argument that gender identity is becoming more ‘mainstream’ thanks to gender clinics.

Professor Tandy Aye argued that teaching children about gender terms, such as transgender and nonbinary, allows them to associate with the identities.

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet about pro-democracy Chinese students at George Washington University facing surveillance and censorship by the Chinese Communist Party.

Watch the episode above for full coverage.

Follow @realemilysturge on Twitter.