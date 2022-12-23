Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Why conservative women are happier

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Emily Sturge reports on Biden’s student debt forgiveness program, why conservative women are happier, and gender identity becoming more ‘mainstream.’

Trending
1
Profs fear engineering exam may be ‘biased’ against women
By Toni Airaksinen 
2
University eliminates bias reporting system after receiving legal demand letter
By Shelby  Kearns 
3
According to this professor, 'Science, statistics, and technology are all inherently ra…
By Sofie Salmon  '23
4
Protesters at UC Berkeley get nude for trees
By Pardes Seleh 
5
PROF. JENKINS: My message to college students: Get married, have children
By Rob Jenkins 
6
Profs: 'white male privilege' to blame for STEM gender gap
By Toni Airaksinen 
Emily Sturge '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Friday, December 23, 2022 9:00 PM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on Biden’s student debt forgiveness program, why conservative women are happier, and gender identity becoming more ‘mainstream.’

First, Sturge discusses millions of Americans mistakenly told they were approved for student loan debt forgiveness.  

Then, Campus Reform Correspondent Courtney McClain joined the program to discuss a study that shows that conservative women are happier than liberal women.

University of Virginia Professor Brad Wilcox argued that “cultural differences between the two groups of women are key to explaining ideological gaps in life satisfaction, family life, and marital status.”

Sturge also discusses a Stanford professor’s argument that gender identity is becoming more ‘mainstream’ thanks to gender clinics.

Professor Tandy Aye argued that teaching children about gender terms, such as transgender and nonbinary, allows them to associate with the identities. 

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet about pro-democracy Chinese students at George Washington University facing surveillance and censorship by the Chinese Communist Party.

Watch the episode above for full coverage. 

Follow @realemilysturge on Twitter. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this