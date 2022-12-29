Wisconsin Profs receive DEI awards

The University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM) recently praised several of their faculty for being awarded various honors due to their efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The three faculty that have received the honors are Wilkistar Otieno, Luke Olson, and Belle Rose Ragins.

Otieno, professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering, was the winner of the Outstanding Women of Color in Education award from the UW System, “given to faculty, staff, students, or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System as well as communities across the state.”

Otieno also obtained "$1 million in National Science Foundation funding for a UWM program that builds diversity in STEM fields," according to UWM Report.

Luke Olson, the School of Continuing Education's assistant director of registration services, received the UW System Dr. P.B. Poorman Award, “an annual honor given to LGBTQ+ people or their allies who have helped to create a safer and more inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ people."

Olson also serves as vice president of Milwaukee Pride Inc. and festival producer for PrideFest Milwaukee.

Belle Rose Ragins, Sheldon B. Lubar Professor of Management, received the Lifetime of Service Award from the Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action, “for dedicating her 24+ year career at UW-Milwaukee to championing DEI initiatives in her research, publications, and as a leading contributor in the development of several campus, academic and community efforts to advance the field of DEI.”

Campus Reform reached out to all professors mentioned in the article, UWM, the UW System, and the Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.