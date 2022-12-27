Opinion
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Calvin University

Calvin University (formerly Calvin College) is a private Christian university in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Around 3,068 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Mary Frances Myler '24 | Indiana Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 3:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Calvin Republicans

    Intercollegiate Studies Institute

 

Liberal Organizations:

     (None)

    

Student Fees:

Calvin University students pay around $250 in student fees per year.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Calvin University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Calvin University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.8% of Calvin University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.2% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Bias Reporting System

Calvin University does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Calvin University is NOT a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Calvin University:

Christian university caves to faculty members' dissent on Biblical view of sexual morality

Calvin University’s Board of Trustees voted on Oct. 28 to retain faculty who disagreed with the school’s biblical position on human sexuality.

A number of professors at the Michigan school dissented from part of the university’s “Covenant for Faculty Members,” a document faculty have generally been obligated to sign and agree to in order to work at the university.

