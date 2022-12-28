Campus Profile: Temple University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Temple University is a public university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Around 27,307 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Temple College Republicans

Temple University Students for Life

Young Americans for Freedom

Liberal Organizations:

Diversity Inclusion Community Education

Feminist Alliance

Ignite at Temple University

LGBT and Allies in Dentistry

owLGBTQ in Medicine

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Queer Film Collective

Queer People of Color

Queer Student Union

Spectrum

Student Power Network at Temple University

Students for Justice in Palestine

Students for Trans Awareness and Rights

Temple College Democrats

Temple Marxists

Student Fees:

Temple University students pay $924 in student fees per year.





SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Temple University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Temple University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.97% of Temple University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.03% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Temple University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

University Housing and Residential Life: Room Decorating Policy

Student Conduct Code: Rules and Regulations

Policy 04.81.11: Policy on Preventing and Addressing Discrimination and Harassment





Bias Reporting System:

Temple University does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

Temple University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

