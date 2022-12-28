WATCH: Nursing students learn from 'genderbread person'

The National Desk recently shared a report from Campus Reform about K-12 schools, colleges, and universities adopting the "Genderbread Person," a diagram that depicts gender as a person's choice rather than based on his or her biological sex.

The National Desk interviewed former Campus Reform Correspondent Director Kate Hirzel, who said that the recent adoption by a State University of New York (SUNY) Brockport nursing course could deter students from pursuing nursing or medicine programs.

Hirzel argued that the potential deterrence comes from programs "pushing a political ideology."

"Our future nurses need their training rooted in actual science and medicine," Hirzel said.

Campus Reform's report shared the concerns of an anonymous student in the SUNY Brockport nursing course who said that the Genderbread Person is “a little biased and ridiculous" since "nursing is a career based in science."

The Genderbread Person obtained by Campus Reform depicts a gingerbread man surrounded by the keywords "identity,” “attraction,” “expression,” and “sex.”

"The document also included a variety of terms and definitions including 'binary gender, cisgender, fluid(ity), third gender, and transsexual,'" according to Campus Reform.

