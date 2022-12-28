Opinion
WATCH: Nursing students learn from 'genderbread person'

The National Desk shared a report from Campus Reform about a nursing course adopting the 'Genderbread Person.'

Shelby Kearns | Associate Editor
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 4:30 PM

The National Desk recently shared a report from Campus Reform about K-12 schools, colleges, and universities adopting the "Genderbread Person," a diagram that depicts gender as a person's choice rather than based on his or her biological sex. 

The National Desk interviewed former Campus Reform Correspondent Director Kate Hirzel, who said that the recent adoption by a State University of New York (SUNY) Brockport nursing course could deter students from pursuing nursing or medicine programs. 

[RELATED: 'Genderbread person' makes appearance in nursing course]

Hirzel argued that the potential deterrence comes from programs "pushing a political ideology." 

"Our future nurses need their training rooted in actual science and medicine," Hirzel said. 

Campus Reform's report shared the concerns of an anonymous student in the SUNY Brockport nursing course who said that the Genderbread Person is “a little biased and ridiculous" since "nursing is a career based in science."

[RELATED: Gingerbread person comes to BYU development class]

The Genderbread Person obtained by Campus Reform depicts a gingerbread man surrounded by the keywords "identity,” “attraction,” “expression,” and “sex.”

"The document also included a variety of terms and definitions including 'binary gender, cisgender, fluid(ity), third gender, and transsexual,'" according to Campus Reform

Watch the full video above. 

