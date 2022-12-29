Kutztown University student shouts 'Kill All Babies!' at pro-lifers

“Kill all babies,” one Kutztown University student recently shouted at volunteers from Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP) Student Action, video shows.



TFP is a traditionalist Catholic organization that advocates for Catholic values in political and social settings.

Volunteers from TFP were seen in a YouTube video holding signs reading “Pray and Act Against the Sin of Abortion,” “Smile! You Survived Abortion,” “Abortion is a Daily 9/11,” and “Honk Against Abortion.”

Some pro-abortion students at the Pennsylvania school shouted profane remarks in response, while others attempted to challenge the logic of pro-life arguments.

One student compared pregnancy to a tapeworm that was ingested after eating a sandwich, stating that he did not consent to the tapeworm living inside of him. “Tapeworms are not human,” a TFP member responded.

[RELATED: Pro-abortion students protest end of Roe]

Another student said that if it had to be either the mother or the baby, “I would rather sacrifice the baby to keep myself alive.” A TFP volunteer responded with, “At least you’re honest enough to call it a baby.”

One female student who admitted to having three abortions said “F*ck babies…F*ck the life in the womb.” The student also began to record the volunteers. The volunteers also made the remark that she [the student] should be “super happy” that she wasn’t aborted.

The student responded that her mother “should’ve gotten the abortion” when she was pregnant with her. When asked by a volunteer whether the student wished she was dead, “I don’t wish I was dead,” the student said, “I said I wish I was aborted.”

“That’s the same thing,” a TFP member responded.

[RELATED: Pro-life group counterprotests pro-abortion rally]

A male student also began eating pro-life literature. “I don’t think that’s FDA approved,” a volunteer responded.

Another male student said that “I do [care about science], just not from that one retard," regarding a scientist who said that life begins at conception. He also held up a sign that said, “I [heart] harassing strangers.”

Other people began shouting in a counter-protest that “abortion is healthcare.”

Campus Reform previously reported that TFP had tabled on traditional marriage at the University of Notre Dame. Permission that had been previously granted to TFP was revoked and campus police were called to the scene to remove TFP volunteers from the campus.

Campus Reform also reported that during a transgender protest at Georgetown University, TFP volunteers were called profanities and spit on by leftist students.

Campus Reform has reached out to TFP and Kutztown University Media Relations for comment on the incident. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Cullen Dittmar on Twitter