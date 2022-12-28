JOB ALERT: Grassroots Administrator

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.





About the Job

As the Grassroots Administrator, you can work with campaign veterans and guest faculty currently campaigning. You will get to know leaders in the states where we teach. You will help us find venues, book travel, and file reimbursements. You will master the Leadership Institute's databases and build graphics and presentations. You will not have to get coffee, give tours, or drop off dry cleaning. This is a professional position for someone looking to gain valuable office experience and make connections that will expand their political horizons. The Grassroots

The team fully expects that you will use this position as a springboard from which you can launch your career. This is a full-time position with some ability to have flexible hours. The workload will wax and wane with the political cycle.

This position is perfect for someone entering the workforce or attending night school. It is also a great position for someone easing into retirement. If this job description intrigues or excites you, join our team!





How to Apply

Apply at ConservativeJobs.com here.





About the Leadership Institute

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media. The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups. Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute's unique college campus network has grown to more than 2,300 conservative campus groups and newspapers.





Editor’s Note: Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.