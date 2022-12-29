JOB ALERT: Graphic Design Fellow

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.





About the Position

Leadership Institute seeks an individual interested in a graphic design career to join the External Affairs team as a Graphic Design Fellow.

If selected the responsibilities would include, using Adobe Creative Cloud applications to design publications and digital graphics for print media. They will also need to design infographics and PowerPoint presentations, and create branding materials for LI.

Lastly, they will need to order new publications, while working and maintaining relationships with outside vendors.

Job applicants must demonstrate proficient skills in Adobe programs and Graphic design. Job Applicants need to have good interpersonal skills for working with other departments and meeting deadlines.





How to Apply

Apply at ConservativeJobs.com here.





About the Leadership Institute

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media. The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups. Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute's unique college campus network has grown to more than 2,300 conservative campus groups and newspapers.





Editor’s Note: Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.