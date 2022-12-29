UPDATE: UC Berkeley under investigation for banning speakers

The University of California Berkeley Law School is under federal investigation for its handling of student organizations that pledged to ban pro-Isreal speakers from its campus.

In October, the Law Students for Justice in Palestine at Berkeley Law Instagram page made a post announcing that “[n]ine student groups... democratically voted to pass a bylaw to not invite speakers who have expressed and continue to hold views or host, sponsor, or promote events in support of Zionism.”

According to Jewish News Syndicate, a complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office of Human Rights against UC Berkeley Law by Gabriel Groisman in late November.

Campus Reform previously reported on the initial pledge that the nine student organizations adopted.

The Director of Berkeley’s Hillel Jewish Student Center previously told Campus Reform, “I’m troubled by the actions of Berkeley Law’s Students for Justice of Palestine” and “it has a chilling effect on Jewish students’ acceptance and full inclusion of their whole selves into the campus community.”

