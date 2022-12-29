Student drag queen club hosted holiday show for campus: report

The Drag Royalty club at Illinois State University announced that it would host its very first “Holiday Drag” show, titled “Drag Ya to the Holidays” in the Brown Ballroom on campus.

On its website, the club states, “We are here to pay homage to the fabulous art of drag through education and performance! We accept anyone and everyone, just as long as they can bring it to the stage!”

The group formed because there are fewer drag opportunities for individuals under 21 years old, according a report by The Pantagraph.

The show reportedly occurred on Dec. 9.

