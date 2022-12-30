JOB ALERT: Marketing Project Assistant

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------





About the Position

HSP Direct seeks an individual with a passion for politics to contribute to the direct mail production team of the most prestigious direct mail agencies in the country.

If selected responsibilities will include: assistant in monitoring client deliverables and keeping projects on schedule. To research print and lettershop vendors. Cultivates knowledge of direct mailing formats while observing USPS rates and mailing regulations. Lastly Managing team schedules and admin support for team members.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, marketing, or any other related field. A year of administration or project management experience, while also having proficiency in math.

Applicants must have a knowledge of MS office, a high degree of accuracy, and attention to detail. Excellent proofreading skills are a must, while an organizational mindset will be critical to success in this role.





How to Apply

To apply, consult the Job Listing at Conservative Jobs.





About HSP Direct

HSP Direct is an elite political and non-profit direct marketing agency located in Northern, VA. Our mission is to provide our clients superior fundraising results and innovative marketing solutions to benefit their cause and our country.