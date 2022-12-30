Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

JOB ALERT: Assistant, Development Operations

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates.

Trending
1
Top 5 campus protest turned violent this year
By Kate Hirzel 
2
Pro-life students threatened with gun violence
By Georgia  Lucas '23
3
WATCH: Stanford students, alumni defend race-based movie tickets
By Wyatt Eichholz  '24
4
5 times colleges enacted overbearing COVID-19 policies this year
By Hannah Gagnon 
5
WATCH: PROF. GIORDANO: Students demanding A’s reflect ‘a growing trend’
By Shelby  Kearns 
6
WATCH: Colleges ‘openly, blatantly disrespect Christian beliefs’
By Shelby  Kearns 
Rita Sporleder | Assignment Editor
Friday, December 30, 2022 12:15 AM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements. 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the Position 


"The Assistant, Development Operations plays a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and accuracy of incoming data to track, report, and analyze fundraising and marketing activities.  The Assistant also supports the Heritage Legacy Society (HLS) in meeting budgeted contributions income and new planned giving commitments each year in a way that stewards relationships with donors until the commitment is realized."


How to Apply

Apply here


About The Heritage Foundation 


"Heritage’s mission is to formulate and promote public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense. Heritage’s world-renowned experts—deeply experienced in business, government, the military, nonprofits, academia, and communications—spend each day developing innovative solutions to the issues America faces. From empowering parents in education, reversing growing spending and inflation, and protecting the unborn, to securing America’s borders, countering the threat of Communist China, holding Big Tech accountable, and ensuring free and fair elections—Heritage is on the front lines in the fight to help Americans thrive. Our team then takes those solutions directly to decision makers in government, to turn ideas into action. Heritage has been consistently ranked the No. 1 think tank in the world for it."

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this