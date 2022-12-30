JOB ALERT: Assistant, Development Operations
Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.
About the Position
"The Assistant, Development Operations plays a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and accuracy of incoming data to track, report, and analyze fundraising and marketing activities. The Assistant also supports the Heritage Legacy Society (HLS) in meeting budgeted contributions income and new planned giving commitments each year in a way that stewards relationships with donors until the commitment is realized."
How to Apply
Apply here.
About The Heritage Foundation
"Heritage’s mission is to formulate and promote public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense. Heritage’s world-renowned experts—deeply experienced in business, government, the military, nonprofits, academia, and communications—spend each day developing innovative solutions to the issues America faces. From empowering parents in education, reversing growing spending and inflation, and protecting the unborn, to securing America’s borders, countering the threat of Communist China, holding Big Tech accountable, and ensuring free and fair elections—Heritage is on the front lines in the fight to help Americans thrive. Our team then takes those solutions directly to decision makers in government, to turn ideas into action. Heritage has been consistently ranked the No. 1 think tank in the world for it."