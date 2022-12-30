Opinion
JOB ALERT: Administrative Assistant

Nick Clavi | Video Editor
Friday, December 30, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements. 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the Position

Restoration of America is looking for an individual who will assist in the facilitation of organizational efficiency on a daily basis.

If chosen, applicants will be taking on a wide variety of tasks which include but are not limited to, answering phone calls, data entry for a variety of projects and responding to administrative questions. 


How to Apply

Apply via Conservative Jobs here.


About Restoration of America

“At Restoration of America, we know the timeless foundation of America’s peace and prosperity is turning to God and the enforcement of just laws. We know that in our current era our nation’s most significant threats are twofold: internally - the elite, Marxist neo-liberals and, externally - Communist China. We defend our nation by electing like-minded leaders and by creating organizations and campaigns that promote fully transparent elections, economic freedom, limited government, military superiority, secure borders, rule of law, and the sanctity of life. We do this through an experienced and passionate leadership team that values truth above all else. We apply best in class business practices yielding efficient, effective, and innovative products and results. And we partner with like-minded organizations to create force multiplication, greatly extending both our reach and the return-on-investment for our donors. We fearlessly pursue the Restoration of America.”

