How Campus Reform launches careers in media: Sterling Mosley

Sterling Mosley began working for Campus Reform in the summer of 2021.

From interning at the Leadership Institute, the Texas Public Policy Foundation as well as for Texans for Greg Abbott, his work in the conservative movement has spanned multiple places.

While attending the University of Texas - Austin, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Government and International Relations & Global Studies, Mosley also helped start a conservative newspaper on campus called The Texas Horn, which launched in February 2021.

Mosley was a frequent writer for Campus Reform and covered topics such as Critical Race Theory and appeared on Fox and Friends First and America's Voice Live.

He just recently accepted a position as Deputy Editor for the DC Enquirer.

Mosley told Campus Reform that “he wouldn't be the journalist he is today without Campus Reform’s help and willingness to build the next generation of journalists.”

“I never saw myself going into the journalism/media world when I first entered college. But thanks to Campus Reform, they showed me all the potential possibilities that a career in media brings. Campus Reform gave me a chance and it allowed me to improve my writing, report on stories both on my campus as well as across the country, and interview on both TV and radio,” he said. “Most importantly, Campus Reform was willing to invest in my future by inviting me to trainings and workshops.”

