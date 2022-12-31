JOB ALERT: News Report at American Military News

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------





About the Position

American Military News is looking for a full-time reporter to aggressively report and write on global foreign affairs, the U.S. military, homeland security, politics and cultural themes for the general public.

This is a remote position for a self-starting, ambitious person who has a passion for 21st century themes such as great power competition between free and autocratic countries, global instability and conflict, internal and external military politics, decentralized militarization of cyber and economics, domestic unrest, Pentagon strife and more.

How to Apply

Apply via ConsertiveJobs.com here.





About American Military News

“American Military News is one of the most read military and foreign affairs news outlets in the world. Millions of people read our reporting each month and our mobile app is the market leading military news app on the Apple and Google Play app stores.

We have interviewed, profiled and spoken with everyone from the U.S. Senate Majority leader, Hollywood stars, professional athletes to leading investigative exposes.

American Military News, its editors and reporters are affiliated with the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), Defense Writers Group, Online News Association (ONA) and International Association of Professional Writers and Editors (IAPWE).”