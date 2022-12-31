JOB ALERT: Social Media Coordinator

Opinion
Nick Clavi | Video Editor
Saturday, December 31, 2022 4:16 AM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements. 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Required Skills

“The ideal candidate will have 1-2 years of experience in social media strategy and/or digital marketing. The Social Media Coordinator will primarily focus on drafting, scheduling, and analyzing content for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.”


How to Apply

Applicants who wish to apply, should send a resume and cover letter to careers@freedomworks.org with “FreedomWorks Social Media Coordinator” in the subject line.


About Freedom Works

“FreedomWorks exists to build, educate, and mobilize the largest network of activists advocating the principles of smaller government, lower taxes, free markets, personal liberty and the rule of law. The nation’s premier grassroots advocacy group dedicated to freedom and small government, FreedomWorks exists to help concerned citizens hold their elected officials accountable. We are proud to help make the grassroots’ voice be heard, loud and clear.”

Staff image

