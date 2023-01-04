JOB ALERT: HR Staffing Assistant

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the Position

Alliance defending freedom is looking for a candidate to fill the role of HR staffing assistant in the Lansdowne, VA office.

The HR Assistant will have the vital task within the human resources team. If chosen, applicants will be responsible for the tasks that help hire and retain qualified candidates.

Responsibilities include but are not limited too, social media marketing about open positions, performing background research, and assisting with new hire paperwork.





How to Apply

Apply via conservative jobs here.





About Alliance Defending Freedom

“ADF is the world's largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, the sanctity of life, parental rights, and God's design for marriage and family.”