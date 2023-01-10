JOB ALERT: State Director at The Family Foundation Action (TFFA)
Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.
About the Position
“Under the direction of the Executive Director, the State Director will be responsible for running statewide field operations, managing voter data, and organizing grassroots statewide. This position is a full-time, year-round position with salary guaranteed and a benefits package.”
Required Qualifications
Spiritual maturity and a Biblical worldview
Demonstrates behaviors aligned with TFFA’s core values
Exhibits integrity in professional and personal life in accordance with Biblical standards
Possesses a strong work and family ethic
Creates favorable first impression in terms of appropriate attire, appearance, bearing, and manner
Two years minimum of campaign field experience
How to Apply
Apply here.
About The Family Foundation Action (TFFA)
“The Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan, faith-based organization. We believe there is no square inch in all the universe over which God has not claimed 'Mine,' and that includes the arenas of civil government and public policy where we spend much of our time. We advocate for policies based on Biblical principles that enable families to flourish at the state and local level. We are uniquely positioned at the center of a national, state, and local coalition, which includes being associated with Focus on the Family.”