This university encourages students to use chest binders

Murray State University (MSU) in Kentucky recently revealed its newest LGBTQ initiative: Chest Binding services.

"Chest binding," according to WebMD, "is a process of flattening your chest to make it more male-presenting" and "is a common step in the female-to-male transition."

The MSU Pride Center sponsors the service, which offers help with "sizing" and even financial assistance to help purchase chest binders.

[RELATED: 'Gender Affirming Closet' gives free clothes to queer, transgender students]

According to The Murray State News, the school "does not provide chest binders, they provide assistance with sizing and allow students to try different sizes on."

MSU's offering of chest binding and other "gender-affirming" services is not infrequent.

Campus Reform reported that The University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) and California State University, Fullerton LGBTQ centers opened exclusive closets for LGBTQ students.

UPenn's closet aims to provide an array of items such as "binders, shapewear, tucking underwear, and tucking tape." Other Universities across the country, such as the University of North Texas, offer chest binders to students through clothing closets.

Michigan State University offered a Binding 101 workshop to students so they can "learn more about safer binding practices and tips for self-care."

[RELATED: UPenn' gender conforming' closet provides tucking tape to trans students]

Only "1.7% of undergraduate and graduate students identified their gender as transgender," according to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute.

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties, and this article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Noelle Fitchett on Twitter.