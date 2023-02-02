Iowa State holds 'Social Justice Summit'

Iowa State University recently held a "Social Justice Summit" for its students. The summit was the 12th of its kind at Iowa State University and consisted of breakout sessions and a keynote speaker.

The breakout session topics included “Burnout in Social Justice Work” and “On Solid Ground: Building Foundations for Courageous Conversations.” The latter entailed “interactive and engaging dialogue focusing on the (sometimes confusing) language of social justice.”

The summit was billed as "an event for ISU students to learn about critical questioning and relevant actions while also providing avenues for addressing global injustice."

"Aimed at developing advocates and activists, this day-long workshop will give you the chance to learn more about yourself, engage in discussion with other students on various issues, and create strategies for implementing social change!," the event description reads.

"In the pursuit of social justice we must use education as a tool to empower the people so that we can eliminate the oppression of all. Acting as one we must create an open, equitable, and just society."

The summit hosted keynote speaker Rabia Chaudry, an attorney working on her second book.

Iowa State is not the only university pushing social justice-related events and initiatives on its student body.

Earlier this month, Campus Reform reported that California State University, Fullerton had been hanging up posters containing “Guiding Principles for Social Justice.”

Also this month, Campus Reform reported that Northern Illinois University had been hosting a series of social justice workshops. One workshop focused on “Working Through and with our Implicit Biases.”

Iowa State University and Rabia Chaudry have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.