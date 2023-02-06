JOB ALERT: ConservativeJobs.com Coordinator

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

About the position

The ConservativeJobs.com Coordinator manages the day-to-day customer-facing aspects of ConservativeJobs.com, Leadership Institute’s free, personalized job bank connecting recruiters and job seekers of all experiences across America. The Coordinator will communicate with both jobseekers and recruiters, create content for ConservativeJobs.com, aggregate job listings, and complete other responsibilities assigned by the Director of Professional Services, who oversees the division.

The ideal candidate will be highly organized and detail oriented with 2-5 years’ professional experience. Equivalent experience in internships or volunteer experience in areas specific to marketing, writing, and content creation will be considered. Ideal applicants will also possess some experience with workflow processes and/or experience with platforms such as WordPress.

Applicants should be the epitome of professionalism and be able to prioritize in a fast-paced environment, work independently and with others, possess the ability to troubleshoot basic technical issues, and serve as the product owner for ConservativeJobs.com. To perform this job successfully, an individual must be highly organized, detail-oriented, and be able to manage multiple projects at once.





Essential duties and responsibilities

Work with the Director of Professional Services and Tech partners to improve the quality of ConservativeJobs.com

Quickly troubleshoot jobseeker and recruiter issues

Create blog and other content for ConservativeJobs.com

Identify and aggregate publicly-listed job opportunities onto the ConservativeJobs.com platform

Assist with projects as needed





Interested candidates should email a resume and cover letter to Matthew Hurtt at mhurtt@leadershipinstitute.org. You must have a completed Conservative Jobs profile to be considered for an interview. Please indicate the profile is complete as well as a desired salary in your cover letter.





Required Qualifications

At least two years of work experience (internships and volunteer work considered)

Some basic technical skills, including navigating back-end website interface

Some knowledge of public policy and the Conservative Movement is a plus





How to apply

To apply, consult the job listing at Conservative Jobs





About Leadership Institute

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media. The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups. Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute's unique college campus network has grown to more than 2,300 conservative campus groups and newspapers.

Editor’s Note: Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.