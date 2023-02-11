JOB ALERT: Office Administrator at Leadership Institute

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

_______________________________________________________

About the position

“The Office Administrator operates a multiline telephone system at the Leadership Institute’s headquarters to answer incoming calls and directs callers and visitors to appropriate personnel. The ideal candidate for this position is mission-driven, people oriented, has a very pleasant and clear speaking voice, takes time and care to learn about the Institute and all its resources, and is willing to go the extra step to be helpful. Extra-competent people in this role often are hired for another position at the Institute.”





Essential duties and responsibilities

- Retrieves messages from voicemail and forwards to the appropriate personnel.

-Answers incoming telephone calls, determines purpose of callers, and forwards calls to appropriate personnel or department.

-Takes and delivers messages or transfers calls to voicemail when appropriate personnel are unavailable.

-Answers questions about the organization and provides callers with addresses, directions, and other information about LI’s trainings and resources.

-Welcomes on-site visitors, determines nature of business, and announces visitors to appropriate personnel.

-Receives and disperses UPS, Fedex, office supplies, and similar deliveries and notifies the appropriate person of delivery.

-Performs other administrative duties as needed.





How to Apply

To apply, consult the job listing at Conservative Jobs.





About Leadership Institute

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media. The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups. Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute's unique college campus network has grown to more than 2,300 conservative campus groups and newspapers.

Editor’s Note: Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.



