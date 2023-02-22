JOB ALERT: Assistant Editor, Campus Reform

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.





About the position

The Leadership Institute is hiring an Assistant Editor for its campus news website Campus Reform.org.

As Assistant Editor, you will work on a team of professional journalists and a network of roughly 200 conservative student journalists with a passion for reforming American higher education by reporting on the conduct and misconduct of administrators, faculty, and students. The ideal candidate will have at least two years of professional media experience. Strong speaking, writing, and research skills will be imperative.

This person will spend approximately 80% of their time editing and about 20% will be reporting. This position is based in Arlington, VA, and reports directly to the Editor in Chief. In-office candidates are preferred. Campus Reform will consider highly qualified candidates for remote or hybrid roles.





Essential duties and responsibilities

Edit daily correspondent articles

Fact-check correspondent research

Write daily news reports for the website

Coordinate correspondent trainings and communications with the Correspondent Editor

Please consult the job description at Conservative Jobs and follow the "Apply" link to our Talent Market listing.





About Campus Reform

Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is America’s leading site for college news. As a conservative watchdog to the nation’s higher education system, Campus Reform exposes liberal bias and abuse on the nation’s college campuses. Our team of professional journalists works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of campus administrators, faculty, and students. Campus Reform holds itself to rigorous journalism standards and strives to present each story with accuracy, objectivity, and public accountability.



