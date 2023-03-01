Campus Profile: Sonoma State University
Sonoma State University (SSU) is a public university in Rohnert Park, California. Around 5,834 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Students for Life
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
BIPOC Space for Grad Students
Queer Student Alliance
Student Fees:
SSU students pay around $2,318 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
SSU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Sonoma State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 95.3% of SSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.5% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
SSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Executive Order 1097: Systemwide Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Sexual Misconduct, Dating & Domestic Violence, & Stalking Against Students
Decorative background graphic Residential Education and Campus Housing: Regulations, Guidelines, & Conduct Process
Statement on Civility and Tolerance
Decorative background graphic Time, Place and Manner (Interim): Posting and Chalking
Bias Reporting System:
SSU does operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
SSU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about Sonoma State University:
Here are the colleges hosting Drag Bingo this spring
Sonoma State University held a Drag Bingo event on April 28, 2022, which took place both virtually and in person. Drag queen Dusty Ray Bottoms, or Dustin Rayburn, hosted Sonoma’s event.