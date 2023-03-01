Campus Profile: Sonoma State University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Sonoma State University (SSU) is a public university in Rohnert Park, California. Around 5,834 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Students for Life

Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

BIPOC Space for Grad Students

Queer Student Alliance





Student Fees:

SSU students pay around $2,318 in student fees per year.





SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

SSU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Sonoma State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.3% of SSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.5% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

SSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:





Standards for Student Conduct

Executive Order 1097: Systemwide Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Sexual Misconduct, Dating & Domestic Violence, & Stalking Against Students

Decorative background graphic Residential Education and Campus Housing: Regulations, Guidelines, & Conduct Process

Statement on Civility and Tolerance

Student Affairs: Bias Report

Decorative background graphic Time, Place and Manner (Interim): Posting and Chalking





Bias Reporting System:

SSU does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

SSU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.









