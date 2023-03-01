Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Sonoma State University

Sonoma State University (SSU) is a public university in Rohnert Park, California. Around 5,834 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Christian revival spreads to Baylor University
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
2
ANALYSIS: Schools are abandoning progressive curricula from teachers colleges
By Shelby  Kearns 
3
Asbury University students have sparked Christian revivals nationwide
By Nick  Clavi 
4
Court sides with religious colleges in lawsuit brought by LGBTQ students
By John Parker  '25
5
'I have never seen or experienced anything like this': a religious revival at Texas A&M
By Shelby  Kearns 
6
Marymount University eliminates 10 degrees, including English, history, theology
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
Wayne Ettling '24 | Washington Correspondent
March 1, 2023

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Sonoma State University (SSU) is a public university in Rohnert Park, California. Around 5,834 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Students for Life

    Turning Point USA 

 

Liberal Organizations:

    BIPOC Space for Grad Students

    Queer Student Alliance


Student Fees:

SSU students pay around $2,318 in student fees per year.


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

SSU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Sonoma State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.3% of SSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.5% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.


 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

SSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


Standards for Student Conduct

Executive Order 1097: Systemwide Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Sexual Misconduct, Dating & Domestic Violence, & Stalking Against Students

Decorative background graphic Residential Education and Campus Housing: Regulations, Guidelines, & Conduct Process

Statement on Civility and Tolerance

Student Affairs: Bias Report

Decorative background graphic Time, Place and Manner (Interim): Posting and Chalking


Bias Reporting System

SSU does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

SSU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.



Stories by Campus Reform about Sonoma State University:

Here are the colleges hosting Drag Bingo this spring

Sonoma State University held a Drag Bingo event on April 28, 2022, which took place both virtually and in person. Drag queen Dusty Ray Bottoms, or Dustin Rayburn, hosted Sonoma’s event.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this