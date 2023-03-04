Opinion
JOB ALERT: Communications Director – Network of enlightened Women

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates.

Rita Sporleder | Assignment Editor
March 4, 2023, 5:00 pm

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements. 


About the organization 

“The Network of enlightened Women (NeW) is the nation’s premier organization for conservative university women. With chapters on campuses across the country and young professional chapters, NeW educates, equips, and empowers women to be principled leaders for a free society. Annually, NeW hosts a Leadership Retreat, professional development events, campus and community events, and online programming.

NeW offers exclusive educational, leadership, and networking opportunities for women who are serious about spreading conservative principles on their campus and in their community. Our leaders understand that the principles of liberty and freedom are important in whatever path of life they choose whether they go on to serve their communities and families as nurses, businesswomen, lawyers, doctors, teachers, stay-at-home moms, or any other career path.

If you are passionate about changing campus culture and helping to shape our country by promoting conservative principles, our network is for you.”

About the position

“The Communications Director for NeW will lead the communications team to communicate more effectively with internal and external audiences.The Communications Director will be responsible for overseeing the growth of NeW’s online presence and building NeW’s brand through creating and editing a variety of materials for different audiences including social media content, graphics, flyers and brochures, e-newsletters, swag, and reports. This person will also provide materials and training for chapters and oversee the management of NeW’s website to keep the content up to date, informing visitors of our current work. This role calls for drafting and executing project-specific plans with strategies to meet organization goals.”

Qualifications

  • Likely this person has at least 5 years of professional experience, though if you read through this job description and felt you are a fit with fewer years of experience for this role, you are welcome to apply

  • Willingness to travel ~15% – this number will vary, depending on the home location of the candidate and their specific skill set

  • A bachelor’s degree (ideally in communications, public relations, journalism, or a related field)

  • Experience in media or communications

  • Detail-oriented

  • Strong experience in managing projects and a track record of follow-through, growth, and success

  • Excellent communication skills with internal and external audiences

  • A strong work ethic and be willing to work in a fast-paced environment

  • Exceptional writing and editing skills

  • Ability to multitask and set priorities

  • Ability to work independently and effectively manage multiple projects, tasks, and deadlines

  • Demonstrated personal responsibility, accountability, honesty, and superb organizational skills

  • Ability to take initiative on assigned projects

  • Entrepreneurial mindset and willingness to think through new strategies for engaging new followers online

  • Strong Microsoft office, Canva, Adobe, and MailChimp skills

  • A positive attitude, spirit of collaboration, and eagerness to work with other team members on materials and strategies to grow our impact

  • Demonstrated understanding of and absolute commitment to the mission of NeW

How to apply

To apply, please consult the job description at Talent Market.

