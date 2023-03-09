Women's History Month book list includes Chelsea Clinton picture book, omits conservative icons

On Feb. 28, Boston University (BU) released a list of recommended books to read in observance of Women’s History Month.

Among the recommended selections are a story about an Orthodox rabbi who became transgender, Michelle Obama’s memoir, a picture book written by Chelsea Clinton, and a feminist take on the history of Cleopatra.

Colleges have long pushed left-wing literature on students, often paying substantial sums to do so. In 2020, for example, Emory and Princeton University’s student governments collectively pledged more than $20,000 to buy books for students off of an “anti-racist reading list.”

Becoming Eve: My Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman is featured on Boston University’s list. According to the BU website, “Becoming Eve documents Stein’s transition from a deeply religious, male-dominated society to a secular world where she could create her own destiny” by “mingling biological, cultural, and faith-based understandings of sex and gender.”

The author of the book is an openly transgender Jew, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and worked for Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign. Abby also helps to oversee “a network of Jewish clergy who have pledged to preach, teach, and advocate for abortion justice."

She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference, a children’s book by Chelsea Clinton, is also on the list. The title is a nod to the feminist slogan “Nevertheless, she persisted,” popularized in 2017 following Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) opposition to the confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Cleopatra: Her History, Her Myth, another book on the list, portrays Cleopatra, the Egyptian monarch, as a “marginalized” victim who has been unfairly “sexualized” by historians.

"[Francine] Prose uses both historical sources and contemporary discussions of whitewashing, Orientalism, and misogyny to craft a new understanding of Cleopatra for our times," reads BU's description of the book.

No books by or about conservative women were featured on the list.

Campus Reform has reached Boston University for comment on the works they selected for their reading list; this article will be updated accordingly.