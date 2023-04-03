Conservative hopes to use his new student gov. seat to raise graduation rate

Student Michael McCrory recently won his election for the Hospitality and Leadership Senate position at the University of Houston (UH).

The Hospitality and Leadership Senate belongs to UH’s Student Government Association, which “exists to serve as the official voice through which student opinion may be expressed and empowered in the overall policy.”

In his role, McCrory will represent UH’s Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership.

“Being in Senate my big points are helping the university as a whole raise the graduation rate, that is our biggest downside currently. I am also looking to represent my classmates and GHL major students in post-college opportunities,” he told Campus Reform.

“We are in college to start our career on the right foot, and I would love to work with our Dean to set up these connections with corporations.”

“The hospitality industry is a way for us to connect with others and help individuals day in and day out,” he concluded, “starting here we can prepare our students to be leaders in the Hospitality Industry giving them the tools to make a positive impact to their employers, employees, and customers.”

McCrory participated in a Campus Election Workshop hosted by the Leadership Institute (LI), the parent organization of Campus Reform. The workshop “teaches [students] how to run for–and win–student government elections.”

He was also provided funding for his campaign through the program. Tim Cleveland, LI’s Campus Election Coordinator told Campus Reform that McCrory was provided $100 to assist with campaign costs.

Interested students can request a Campus Election Workshop here.

Follow Jared Gould on Twitter



