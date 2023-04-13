NYU student healthcare plans will soon cover abortion costs

New York University’s (NYU) health insurance policy will soon fully cover costs for both medical and elective abortions. Currently, individuals enrolled in the NYU health insurance policy must pay a 20% copayment for elective abortions.

In an Instagram post, the NYU chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) stated, “Thanks to continued pressure from student organizing, NYU has shown they are able to make positive change. But the fight isn’t over. We demand that NYU cover abortion services for students regardless of their insurance status.”

The update to abortion coverage for NYU’s health insurance plan will go into effect during the fall 2023 semester. Medication abortion is also expected to become available to NYU students during the fall 2023 semester, according to NYU student paper Washington Square News.

Campus Reform reported on NYU’s initial consideration of providing medication abortion on campus earlier this year.

NYU also plans to install vending machines that make Plan B, an emergency contraception medication, available to students on campus.

NYU’s student health insurance website states, “NYU requires that all students registered in degree-granting programs maintain health insurance. Most students are enrolled and charged automatically in the NYU-sponsored Student Health Insurance Plan as part of the course registration process.”

It appears, then, that all NYU students, including those who are pro-life, will soon be forced to pay into an insurance system that helps students procure abortions.

NYU, NYU Student Health Center, and NYU YDSA have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.