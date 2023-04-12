Columbia Law orgs condemn school for highlighting students' SCOTUS visit with Kavanaugh

Multiple student organizations condemned Columbia Law School for posting a picture of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with law students on their official Instagram page.

Some accused Kavanaugh of being a “white supremacist” and "credibly accused" of sexual assault.

On Feb. 23, Columbia Federalist Society members visited Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court, according to Columbia Law's Instagram post, where they “learned about the human side of being a justice, the Court’s deliberation process, and how to be an effective advocate."

[RELATED: Peaceful pro-Kavanaugh demonstration met with violence]

The Black Law Students Association at Columbia posted a response on Instagram, announcing its “withdrawal from formal admissions and recruitment programming.”

“[W]e believe that our school’s choice to platform Justice Kavanaugh is symbolic of a pattern of behavior that our organization does not and will not support and will not be affiliated with," asserted the group.

Empowering Women of Color (EWOC), another law student group, publicly declared its withdrawal from Columbia Law School recruiting events, calling the post with Kavanaugh a “terrifying stamp of approval.”

“We can not condone complicity with a man who is credibly accused of sexual assault,” the post reads. “[W]e are also appalled that Columbia Law School would publicize its affiliation with someone essential to the Dobbs decision, which has disproportionately impacted women of color.”

The Center for Engaged Pedagogy, an official office of Barnard College, Columbia's women's college, commented “WTF is wrong with you?” under the Columbia Law Instagram post, as reported by The Daily Wire.

Multiple organizations also condemned Kavanaugh and the Federalist Society via email, copies of which were obtained by Fox News Digital.

The National Lawyers Guild claimed that platforming the Federalist Society and Kavanaugh normalized “white supremacist, patriarchal violence in the law, legal education, and the everyday fabric of U.S. society.”

It also stated the Federalist Society was “a symptom” of a disease that is “patriarchy and the gender-based violence it facilitates.”

“Justice Kavanaugh’s allegations [of sexual assault] did not disappear just because he put on a robe," the Columbia Law School Democrats are reported to have said.

The Latinx Law Students Association declared they are “deeply disturbed” by Columbia’s “endorsement” of Kavanaugh, “who is credibly accused of sexual assault” and “demonstrates a threat to racial justice.”

[RELATED: GMU students want Kavanaugh fired]

The American Constitution Society told Columbia Law School via email to “recognize that there are consequences for its irresponsible and inappropriate actions,” reports Fox News, and called Kavanaugh a “radical jurist” who is “credibly accused by multiple women of sexual assault.”

The Columbia Law Women’s Association called for Columbia Law School “remove the post; issue an informed apology; and prove that it is capable of more than performative diversity.”

Last June, Yale University Alumni protested former classmate Kavanaugh in light of the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. A man was also arrested for attempting to assassinate Kavanaugh because of the leak.

Campus Reform has reached out to all relevant parties. This article will be updated accordingly.