WATCH: Oscar Buynevich: ‘We don’t tolerate that level of negligence’





Campus Reform Correspondent Oscar Buynevich joined America’s Voice Live with Steve Gruber to shed light on the recent resignation of Temple University president Jason Wingard. The resignation comes as a crime wave sweeps through Philadelphia and onto Temple University’s doorstep.

“For the past year the public safety crisis at Temple has really unraveled, a lot of it has to do with Jason Wingard’s incompetence and his negligence toward public safety at temple university,” Buynevich Remarked.

Amid the rising crime, safety has been a hot-button issue at Temple university– one that is causing increasing levels of frustration over the lack of action by university officials.

But Buynevich expressed optimism stating that the shakeup of university management will lead to improvements down the line.

“We can see this as a small victory, because a future president, whoever they may be is going to know that we don’t tolerate that level of negligence and that we need to adopt a more pro public safety approach here”

