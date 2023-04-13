Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Oscar Buynevich: ‘We don’t tolerate that level of negligence’

'For the past year the public safety crisis at Temple has really unraveled, a lot of it has to do with Jason Wingard’s incompetence and his negligence toward public safety at temple university'

Trending
1
PROF. GIORDANO: Divert DEI Funding to Make a Real Impact
By Nicholas Giordano 
2
Deirdre McCloskey cancels debate against Michael Knowles at Pitt
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
3
UPDATE: Amid censorship scandal, embattled Stanford Law DEI dean says she was merely tr…
By Jared Gould 
4
Students can attend 'Queer Sex Ed' at this Christian university
By Haika  Mrema '24
5
REPORT: Psych prof revises lecture after categorizing conservatives as ‘guilty, anxious…
By The Wake  Report 
6
University of Arizona prof performs drag for kids
By William Biagini  '24
Nick Clavi | Video Editor
April 13, 2023, 6:00 am ET


Campus Reform Correspondent Oscar Buynevich joined America’s Voice Live with Steve Gruber to shed light on the recent resignation of Temple University president Jason Wingard. The resignation comes as a crime wave sweeps through Philadelphia and onto Temple University’s doorstep.

“For the past year the public safety crisis at Temple has really unraveled, a lot of it has to do with Jason Wingard’s incompetence and his negligence toward public safety at temple university,” Buynevich Remarked. 

[RELATED: Temple University hires 8 new officers, but campus police say more needs to be done to address 'rampant' violent crime]

Amid the rising crime, safety has been a hot-button issue at Temple university– one that is causing increasing levels of frustration over the lack of action by university officials.

But Buynevich expressed optimism stating that the shakeup of university management will lead to improvements down the line. 

“We can see this as a small victory, because a future president, whoever they may be is going to know that we don’t tolerate that level of negligence and that we need to adopt a more pro public safety approach here”

Watch the full video here

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this