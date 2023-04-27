JOB ALERT: Associate Editor at the Leadership Institute's Campus Reform

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements. _______________________________________________

About the organization

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media. The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups. Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute's unique college campus network has grown to more than 2,300 conservative campus groups and newspapers.





Job Summary

The Leadership Institute's Campus Reform is hiring an Associate Editor. As America's leading source for conservative college news, Campus Reform serves as a watchdog to our country's higher education system, with a mission to expose liberal bias and abuse on college campuses.

As Associate Editor, you will assist Campus Reform’s Senior Editors in editing and preparing for publication articles submitted by our freelance student journalists. The Associate Editor will copy-edit, line-edit, fact-check, proofread, and provide revision feedback for correspondent articles. You will also, when needed, meet with correspondents virtually to provide more in-depth feedback on their writing and help them develop skills needed for a future career in news journalism.

The ideal candidate will have at least one year of professional editorial and/or news writing experience. This is a full-time, in-office, salaried position.

Responsibilities

• Edit correspondent articles, revising stylistic, structural, grammatical, and spelling errors where necessary

• Fact-check correspondent articles, ensuring all stories meet the highest standards of accuracy

• Ensure that all correspondent articles are properly sourced via hyperlinks where key claims are made, always preferring primary over secondary or tertiary sources

• Verify that, for each article, the author has reached out to all relevant individuals and institutions implicated in the story for comment

• When articles have pervasive issues/errors, provide written feedback for correspondents to revise their pieces based on

• Keep track of multiple editing projects at once, prioritizing work based on daily deadlines

• Manage and upkeep Dropbox where correspondents place emails sent and received for comment and other story-related material (texts, video, images, etc.)

Meet with campus correspondents via Zoom when needed to provide





To Apply

Qualified candidates should submit the following application materials in one PDF document to contact@campusreform.org:

• A cover letter detailing your philosophical interest in the organization, why you’re interested in this position, how your experience has prepared you for this position, your academic and vocational background, and salary expectations

• Résumé

• One professional (not academic) writing sample that is 500-1,000 words. Excerpts from longer pieces are acceptable.





Required Skills

• Minimum of one year of professional work experience in editing and/or journalistic writing

• Strong writing and editing skills

• Exceptional attention to detail

• Ability to communicate effectively and efficiently via email and in-person

• Strict adherence to journalism rules and ethics

• A strong understanding of conservative politics and Campus Reform’s mission

• Ability to explain stylistic, grammatical, and other writing-related issues to undergraduates who may have no significant background or skills in either writing or editing





Bonus Qualifications

• Experience editing and writing on higher education issues

• Undergraduate or advanced degree in a writing and/or reading-heavy discipline (English, Journalism, Humanities broadly construed, etc.)





See the job posting here.