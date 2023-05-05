Stetson University sends out pro-abortion survey after DeSantis signs heartbeat bill

Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, recently emailed a survey to students with the purpose of assessing “how Stetson can best support students as their access to healthcare in this state is restricted.” The move came a day after DeSantis signed the Heartbeat Protection Act (SB 300) into law.

SB 300 “prohibit[s] physicians from knowingly performing or inducing a termination of pregnancy after the gestational age of the fetus is determined to be more than 6 weeks," though the Act makes exceptions "if the woman obtaining the abortion is doing so because she is a victim of rape, incest, or human trafficking."

An official statement about SB 300 from the DeSantis administration calls it a “historic [measure] to defend the dignity of human life and transform Florida into a pro-family state.”

Stetson's survey asks students, “If Florida's 6-week abortion ban passes, which of these would be helpful for students?”

The options include “[a] fund for students that can be used for reproductive health care, including travel expenses to access abortion” and “[v]ending machines with Plan B (emergency contraception) and pregnancy tests on campus.”

Other survey questions include how Stetson can “better support [students] if abortion is restricted even further in Florida” as well as what resources they would use if they found out they were pregnant.

The survey was produced by students in ARTS 200A, or “Arts About Reproductive Justice.” The students also held a tabling event on April 17 to discuss the same topic.

When Campus Reform spoke to conservative students at the college, some spoke up against the measure taken by the school.

“[T]his could harm the school’s image and deter funding from pro-life donors. Additionally, these [measures] will not teach students at this school to become responsible young adults, rather it will reinforce irresponsible decision making,” one student said.

Another conservative student told Campus Reform, “At their best universities should teach, mentor, and equip the next generation to live better lives than they otherwise could have had.”

“It is a terrible tragedy that Stetson is [exploring] the antithesis of that crucial mission, by encouraging the destruction of the next generation,” the student continued.

A third student told Campus Reform, “[I]t is important for Stetson and for every place of education to maintain neutrality in political discourse, taking any stance on abortion only threatens to alienate students.”

All parties involved in this story have been contacted for comment, and it will be updated accordingly.