EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Pitt officials lecture conservative students on inclusivity in private meeting

Students at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) recently met with school officials following conservative events that they hosted on campus. The Pitt representatives questioned two members of Pitt’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter about inclusivity, according to exclusive audio obtained by Campus Reform.





Lili Orozco, Pitt’s TPUSA President, and Khaleil Laracuente, Pitt’s TPUSA Vice President, recently finished up their chapter’s speaking events for the semester, having hosted Cabot Phillips on March 24 and Riley Gaines on March 27.

Due to tension around the events, Orozco and Laracuente were invited to a private meeting with school officials. Campus Reform could not confirm who, specifically, the officials were.

“At first I thought this meeting was to talk about everything going on around the events,” Orozco told Campus Reform. However, the tone of the meeting shifted when the TPUSA officers “felt like [they] were being reprimanded for bringing what they called ‘transphobic’ speakers to campus.”

After addressing the events, one of the speakers shifted his focus to the members’ specific viewpoints on an array of topics, lecturing them on issues such as transgenderism, "Latinx,’" and drag shows.

“Sex is biological … gender is just a construct … kind of like race is a social construct, it was all made up,” the Pitt-affiliate said in the meeting. "In that sense, it's very fluid."

Moments later, he brings up the term "Latinx," asking Orozco, a Mexican-American, if she uses it.

Orozco tells Quinteros, “I’ve always been called Latina,” after being lectured on the term.

The conversation then found its way back to gender ideology, when the speaker asked Orozco and Laracuente if him being “queer” bothers them.

“Do I make you uneasy as someone who’s a queer person?” he asked, to which Orozco responded, “If that’s who you are, be who you are. But there’s just some things that I’ll never agree with or partake in.”

Laracuente then brought up what is going on in the education system as a reason for being against gender ideology.

“From what I’ve seen, the whole idea being pushed to younger children through books or through taking them to drag shows … at that point, it’s like a little far,” he said.

The school official then fired back, arguing that young children have been going to drag shows for “centuries.”

The private meeting ended with the three parties discussing "gender-affirming care," during which the school official claimed patients transition as a “last resort,” adding, “If they don’t make that move, chances are they probably won’t be positioned to live very long or at least not live a very meaningful life.”

Overall, Orozco told Campus Reform that she “respect[s] them for trying to have a conversation with us.”

However, she shared, “I think at the end of the day they don’t care what we have to say. We will always be the ‘problem’ and they will always be the ‘solution.’”

Campus Reform reached out to every individual and institution mentioned for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

