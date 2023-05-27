WATCH: Protesters scream that TPUSA members are ‘a**holes’ over pro-life event

On May 2 at San José State University (SJSU), protests erupted against a pro-life event hosted by Turning Point USA (TPUSA) featuring conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey titled "Protecting the Unborn."

The protesters, organized by campus groups Mock Trial and Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGenAction), rallied outside the Student Union Theatre, exclusive videos obtained by Campus Reform show.

[RELATED: WATCH: Smug vandal rips out pro-life crosses, compares pro-lifers to flat-Earthers]

Protesters held signs saying "We Will Not Go Back," "Not Your Body," and "God is a Woman" while chanting and making their way across campus.

Responsive chants included "How do you spell assholes?" with the reply "TPUSA," and "How do you spell murder?" with the same "TPUSA" reply.

Another began with "When reproductive rights are under attack, what do we do?", with the response "Stand up, fight back!"

PPGenAction is a group of students at SJSU “educating and advocating for the reproductive and sexual justice movement,” according to their Instagram bio.

The day of the TPUSA pro-life event, the pro-abortion group took to Instagram to advertise their “Peaceful Rally” in support of "Reproductive Health Rights."

At the event, Allie Beth Stuckey spoke about abortion from a pro-life, conservative perspective.

It was held for students who are “passionate about protecting the unborn” and was described in the event page as an “excellent chance to learn from someone who has been on the front lines of the movement for years."

[RELATED: Pro-life students say they were egged while praying outside Planned Parenthood]

Campus Reform reached out to the media relations department at SJSU for a comment about their free speech policies.

“The University worked closely and purposefully with the group [TPUSA] to ensure they were able to stage their event successfully,” stated Michelle Mcdonald, Senior Director of Media Relations at SJSU.

She continued, “Students who protested outside of the facility were also exercising their right to free expression. There was no attempt to disrupt the event.”

Campus Reform reached out to all parties listed in this article and will update accordingly.