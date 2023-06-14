Figure drawing workshop featuring trans and 'gender-expansive' models

An art professor recently offered a three-day workshop featuring transgender and “gender-expansive” models in order to promote "Trans Youth Wellness."

Figure on Diversity, founded by Angela DeCarlis, is a group that “aims to increase diversity among figure models in arts communities by fostering an arts education in which bodies and figures of diversity are specifically valued, sought after, and highlighted in the curriculum.”

To achieve this, the group typically offers a “day-long participatory event which is open to anyone interested in trying nude figure modeling and who identifies as underrepresented in fine art and media in any way.”

According to Figure on Diversity, “many figure modeling communities are comprised predominantly of white, thin, able-bodied, and cis-gendered individuals.” As such, this “[leaves] artists prepared only to depict figures of this narrow demographic.

To reverse that trend, the organization holds workshops that are “open to anyone who feels their bodies (or aspects of their bodies) are underrepresented in fine art and media in any way, including People of Color, and people who are Fat, Queer, Trans, Non-Binary, and/or Disabled.”

According to DeCarlis, “Anybody who's excited about the idea of posing for artists and who holds at least one oppressed identity or marginalized identity is welcome to apply to pose.”

The group’s most recent event, “OUTSHOWN,” was a three-day workshop that “[welcomed] 20 trans and gender-expansive participants aged 16–24 to learn the art of figure drawing.”

“For two days, participants will work from clothed figure models who identify as trans or gender-expansive; on the third day participants will create self-portraits which will be included in a month-long art exhibition alongside professional local artists,” the event description stated.

OUTSHOWN also featured a presentation “by a mental health professional associated with the [University of Florida] Health Youth Gender Program who will speak about suicide prevention and self-defense.”

Upon visiting a Figure On Diversity-affiliated website, the page will inquire about the user’s interest in donating to “Support Anti-Racism.”

Subsequent links will include topics like “Socialists against Antisemitism,” “Google Doc of resources for anti-racism,” “Google Doc of resources for #GeorgeFloyd action,” “TED Talk: The urgency of intersectionality with Kimberlé Crenshaw,” “Stop Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ by Rachel Elizabeth Cargle,” “Listen to the 1619 podcast on slavery,” and “Diverse books for children.”

DeCarlis has recently taught at the University of Florida. She is also listed as an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida.

The University of Florida, DeCarlis, and Figure on Diversity have all been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

