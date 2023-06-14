UNC charges $485 for one day 'racial equity' course designed to 'transform ourselves and our institutions'

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is offering a day-long course titled “Lead with Racial Equity in Mind” for students to learn to "advance racial equity."

According to the school’s website, attendees will learn about racial equity and the “socio-political-historical context of race,” with “a particular focus on racism in its institutional and structural forms.”

The description for the course, which is set to be held in October via Zoom, notes that enrollees will learn how to “[a]pply a racial equity lens to recognize how racial oppression manifests on multiple levels and identify ways to interrupt it.”

Course attendees will also gain the skills and knowledge to “advance racial equity” in their individual school and work settings.

“The capacity to notice racial inequities and disrupt them at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and structural levels is vital,” the course website states. “This practical workshop is designed to empower and equip public service leaders with the skills and tools needed to transform ourselves and our institutions.”

The class is intended for “leaders at any level of an organization, regardless of title, who want to develop a deeper understanding of the root causes of racial inequities, listen and build relationships across difference, and catalyze positive change.”

The instructor, Kimalee Dickerson, is a faculty member of the UNC School of Government and specializes in issues relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

A “DEI [e]xpert,” Dickerson has promoted “equity in public administration, including organizational climate for diversity, antiracism and equity policies in public schools, and equity in water quality.”

Campus Reform recently reported on UNC offering faculty DEI grants for up to $7,000.

According to the School of Government event page, UNC will also hold future one-day courses like “Build an Equitable Organization: From Awareness to Action” and “Race Matters: Courageous Conversations.”

The Lead with Racial Equity in Mind course costs $485 to attend.

Campus Reform has reached out to all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.