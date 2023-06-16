'QUEENS ON CAMPUS': Drag show company brings performances to colleges to promote 'the art form of Drag'

The New Jersey-based Drag Queen Entertainment LLC is offering its services to colleges in accordance with its “mission to bring Drag Artists and Queer representation to areas that may not have the opportunity to otherwise experience the art form of Drag.”

The company’s most “popular” drag-based programs include: “Queens on Campus,” “Drag Bingo,” “Drag Trivia,” “Drag 101,” and “Drag Story Sessions.”

Queens on Campus features a two-hour-long drag performance with up to five performers, an “Interactive Game with Audience Participation,” a Q&A session, a meet and greet, and photo opportunities with performers.

Drag Bingo includes five to ten rounds of bingo, as well as up to six drag performances with additional photo opportunities and meet and greet sessions. The service offers two types of bingo: regular bingo, which is “played in the traditional format,” and “musical bingo,” which “provides for a completely different style of event.”

Drag Trivia is a two-hour event with four rounds of trivia questions with a drag performance in between each round. The winning team of the contest will receive an unspecified “Grand Prize.”

In addition to these three packages, Drag Queen Entertainment offers two “more educational” programs.

“Becoming a Drag Queen Performer requires more than just putting on a wig and lip-syncing to your favorite song,” states the description for Drag 101. “You may be surprised with the steps it takes to make such an eye catching and fabulous performance come to life!,” it notes.

The event is advertised as “seminar-style” and includes thirty-minute presentations on topics like “History of Drag,” “Drag Transformation,” and “Drag Performance Art.”

Drag Story Sessions features three “3 LGBTQIA+ themed/ ‘Banned’ books” being read over the course of one hour. “This one of a kind event is a great way to teach students about Pride, Individuality, and Inclusivity!,” the event description reads.

According to its website, Drag Queen Entertainment has brought drag performers to “over twenty” colleges prior to officially joining the National Association for Campus Activities in 2022.

The group is also a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, stating: “Drag Queen Entertainment stands with our Black Entertainers, Audience Members, and the rest of the Black Community against the targeted police brutality and systemized racism that is so clearly prevalent across the US.”

Additionally, Drag Queen Entertainment acknowledges: “We pride ourselves in booking diverse casts of entertainers for our events and offering livable wages to both our talent and staff.”

The company’s first college appearance occurred in 2017 at Rutgers University–Camden.

